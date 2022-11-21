Ahh, Thanksgiving. The week that is somehow short and long at the same time. With the time dilation that comes from combining Daylight Saving, a few days off and an ongoing tryptophan coma, it’s easy to lose track of the calendar, but we’re to help with reminders about a trio of fun booze and beer events coming up soon.
If you’re looking for something entertaining to do with out-of-town guests on the weekend after Turkey Day, consider making the short drive down to Shelbyville to the Nearest Green Distillery, where they’ll be kicking off the holidays with their first-ever Winter Wonderland celebration. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, at the distillery at 3125 Highway 231.
The first distillery created to recognize the significance of an African American in Nearest Green, Uncle Nearest will hold a tree lighting ceremony at 5:15 featuring distillery CEO and co-founder Fawn Weaver and master blender Victoria Eady Butler. Attendees can also expect a special performance by Yuletide carolers. There will be other live musical performances and hot toddies made using Uncle Nearest Tennessee whiskey.
Collectors will have the rare opportunity to purchase Legacy Collection Ultimate Gift Sets, containing all seven Uncle Nearest whiskeys that have been released through the years, so that’s a can’t-miss for whiskey completists. Admission is free, but they do request that you register online in advance.
We want to help you kick off the holiday season with a bang at the Scene-sponsored Holly Jolly Cocktail Festival on Friday, Dec. 2, which goes down from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Factory at Franklin. Join the festive crowd strolling through the Factory, resplendent in its holiday finery, while enjoying a dozen sample-size Yuletide cocktails included with your ticket purchase.
Food and full-size drinks will also be available for purchase, and the event supports TennGreen. If you need some help getting off the Naughty List, this might be a good thing to add to your résumé.
Finally, it’s almost Winter Warmer time! The annual chilly get-together for craft beer lovers is making a move to Morgan Park in Germantown thanks to some construction underway at its traditional home in 12South’s Sevier Park. But that just means they’ll be closer to neighborhood faves Bearded Iris and Monday Night Brewing.
This year’s Winter Warmer will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will feature special holiday releases from more than 35 breweries pouring some of the rarest and most interesting stouts, porters, barley wines and barrel-aged beers. Organizers have also encouraged the breweries to bring some of their lighter beers to balance out all those big beers and sours, so there should be something for everyone.
Here’s the list of participating breweries:
- Against The Grain
- Alliance Brewing Company
- Barrique Brewing
- Bearded Iris
- Blackberry Farm Brewery
- Blackstone Brewing Company
- Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen
- Creature Comforts
- Crosstown Brewing Company
- Dssolvr
- East Nashville Beer Works
- Good Word Brewing
- Hi Wire Brewing
- Jackalope Brewing Company
- Jester King
- Living Waters Brewing
- Monday Night Brewing
- Nashville Brewing Company
- New Heights Brewing
- Orpheus Brewing
- Oskar Blues Brewery
- Rhinegeist Brewery
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
- Southern Grist
- TailGate Brewery
- Tennessee Brew Works
- Terrapin Beer Co.
- The Black Abbey Brewing Company
- Three Taverns Brewery
- Untitled Art
- Wiseacre Brewing
- Xul Beer Co.
- Yazoo Brewing Company
Presenting sponsor M.L. Rose will have their food and beer trucks on hand to serve up delicious burgers and some special international beers throughout the day. There will also be plenty of other food options available for purchase, vendor tents and music from DJ Black Circle.
Winter Warmer is always a highlight of the craft beer calendar, and proceeds benefit the Oasis Center Bike Workshop. Grab your tickets to the fun on the event website ASAP!