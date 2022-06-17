It’s hot out. This is the most obvious start to a blog post ever. Temps are breaking records and folks are looking for ways to conserve energy (in terms of both electricity and human-powered activity). But it seems a good reason for the next installment of my waterfront dining posts for summer 2022. Because if we ever needed an excuse to 1) not turn the oven on at home, and 2) get in the water, the current temperatures are it.
All summer I’m checking out places where you can both dine by the water and also jump right in. (Up to you if you want to wait 30 minutes before doing so or if you think that’s an old wives’ tale.)
The next addition to the list is Governor’s Pool at White Limozeen. This blue-and-pink oasis atop the Graduate Nashville Hotel off of West End is a favorite of visitors to Nashville, mostly because of the giant pink chicken-wire bust of Dolly Parton on the roof, and because it is named after a Dolly song. But Governor’s Pool has a new offering for locals: Splash Pass. For $375 you can buy a membership pass good from now through Sept. 11. That membership gives you 10 percent off food and beverage at White Limozeen, towel and water service, a welcome cocktail or nonalcoholic drink, and priority pool reservations Monday-Wednesday based on availability.
The idea of the Splash Pass — created by Call Mom, the hospitality company that owns White Limozeen — was to help locals get into the hot spots (pun intended) that tourists love. Weekends are prime time for visitors at the pool, and members have access to an early-booking window for making Thursday-Sunday pool reservations at the public rate.
The poolside menu includes things you would want to eat with the sun overhead and your toes in the water, such as cantaloupe salad, fresh oysters and multiple flavors of gelato. Plus, of course, lots of cocktails including a frozen aperol spritz.
Membership has its privileges, and it also has its rules: You can only book once per day and you have to do it online — no phone calls. There are a few blackout days, including July 4 and Labor Day. If you are more than 20 minutes late for your reservation, your spot will be forfeited. But getting in the pool in this heat is incentive enough to show up on time.