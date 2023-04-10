Is it now M.L. Rose Craft CBD & Burgers? The popular beer and burger chain has added a new drink to its menu of exceptional craft beers — Better Than Booze, a local option in the CBD/THC beverage category. M.L. Rose convenes a quarterly beer panel to taste and select which brews will be a part of that season’s menu, and under the leadership of Julie Mierick, they chose a rosemary-infused grapefruit paloma from Nashville entrepreneur Drea Groeschel to add to the list.
Groeschel started her new business when she grew tired of the aftereffects of drinking and sought out a better alternative. She came up with a line of three plant-based, low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan, naturally flavored, hangover-free craft mocktails with low amounts of THC that she markets under the line Better Than Booze.
In addition to the paloma, BTB also sells a mint mojito with lime and an elderberry-infused gin-and-tonic. Having sampled all three, I can say that these are some objectively delicious mocktails. Made with fresh herbs, the drinks range from 80-90 calories per 12-ounce can, minimizing another irritant of drinking beer or cocktails. Each can contains 15 milligrams of hemp-derived Delta-9 CBD, along with 3 milligrams of THC — just enough to take the edge off the day without zombification.
The real problem might be limiting yourself to just one can lest you double the dose — but hey, you’re a grownup. Have at it.
In addition to M.L. Rose, Better Than Booze products are available by the can, in sampler three-packs and variety 12-packs at retail stores around town. You can also order them directly from the BTB website, and they’re offering free shipping until the end of April. If you’d like to try before you buy, drop by any of the M.L. Rose locations and enjoy one along with this April’s Burger of the Month — The Notorious P.I.G. made with a beef patty, seared pork belly, onion marmalade, havarti cheese and shishito aioli served on a potato bun.