Jackalope Brewing Co. has always been notable as the state’s first women-founded craft brewery, ever since Bailey Spaulding and Robyn Virball started up their operation in 2011. Virball later left the business to pursue other opportunities, but Spaulding remains as founder and CEO. As such, she has been consistent in her role as a champion for the success of women in the industry and has been proud of the community of women, men, nonbinary, LGBTQ and BIPOC folks who are the backbone of the brewery.
Last spring, a brewer named Brienne Allan started an online conversation when she asked her Instagram followers the question: “Have you ever experienced sexism in the beer industry?” The thread of responses shed light on the fact that there are indeed many issues with discrimination and abuse within the brewing business.
Spaulding was not surprised. "At the time I don't think I really understood why it mattered to people that Jackalope was started by women, but in retrospect, it was a big deal for women to see someone who looked like them in these roles, as entrepreneurs, business leaders, and brewers,” she says.
To demonstrate Jackalope’s ongoing commitment to fighting for inclusiveness in the brewing community, they have joined with the “Brave Noise” brewing collaboration, in which brewers across the country create their version of a special pale ale recipe to raise awareness of the quest to provide inclusive and safe environments for women, BIPOC and LGBTQ workers throughout the beer industry and to raise funds for organizations that work toward these ends.
For Jackalope’s version of the collab, they have crafted a Brave Noise Hazy Pale Ale brewed with juicy Mosiac, Sabro and Centennial hops. It will be available on draft and in 16-ounce four-packs at Jackalope’s The Ranch taproom at 429B Houston St. beginning on Friday, Nov. 12, and Jackalope will donate 50 percent of all proceeds from sales of this brew to the Sexual Assault Center of Middle Tennessee to support their efforts to provide healing for children, adults, and families affected by sexual assault and their mission is to end sexual violence through counseling, education and advocacy.
Make plans to drop by The Ranch and pick up a few packs of Brave Noise and do your part to help make the industry better with great beer.