In what has become an annual tradition, Jackalope Brewing Co. is declaring the unofficial beginning of summer — as if this week’s weather hasn’t given you a little hint. It’s peach season at The Ranch, Jackalope’s Wedgewood Houston brewing facility at 429 Houston St.
On Friday, June 24, from noon until 10 p.m., they’ll be celebrating all things peachy with DJs pumping the tunes, food trucks to dine from and fresh peaches from your friends at The Peach Truck. Jackalope will also commemorate the season with the release of two new peach-infused beers.
The first is Jackalope and the Giant Peach, Jackalope’s first-ever milkshake IPA. What distinguishes this beer is the use of lactose in the recipe to contribute a creamy mouth texture like what you might experience with a milk stout. J and the GP is brewed with lactose, oats, vanilla and, of course, peaches to create a hoppy IPA that clocks in at 8 percent ABV.
The second peach offering isn’t completely new, but it does have a new name. Previously known simply as Peach Tea Pale Ale, it’s a variation on one of Jackalope’s flagship beers, Thunder Ann Pale Ale. After the addition of peach blossom tea to the mix, the already delightful Thunder Ann has morphed into a slightly sweeter (less thunderous) edition that now carries the given name of its inspiration, Sally Ann “Thunder Ann” Whirlwind Crockett.
Oh, and there’s a rumor they might have a tiny horse on site, so you won’t want to miss out on that!