February is a memorable month for Arnold and Anna Myint. Not only does it mark one year since they reopened their family restaurant, International Market, but it’s also the birth month of their late mother, culinary icon and original IM matriarch Patti Myint.
To celebrate, they are bringing back the epic Patti’s House Salad to the menu for the month on their list of nightly chef’s specials. Here at Bites, we’re big fans of the salad — both Patti's original feast featuring more than a dozen accouterments designed to be eaten in rolled-up lettuce leaves, and of Arnold’s slightly slimmed-down, more composed version. He describes Patti’s Salad 2.0 as an “adapted version that will satisfy a very hungry solo diner or give your group the nostalgic taste of International Market’s yesteryear.”
While you had to order Patti’s salad a day in advance for her to complete all the mise en place, chef Arnold has prepped a dish that can revolve around your choice of protein or vegan alternative (go with the ginger-pepper pork, trust me) surrounded by ramekins of peanuts, limes, pickled garlic, onion, toasted coconut, Thai chili, herbs, sweet radish, green bean, lemongrass, crispy shallot, lettuce, rice vermicelli and tamarind chili sauce for you to choose among to top your lettuce wrap.
Patti had two rules about her salad: first, always wash your hands before eating, and, second, each roll must be consumed in one bite (lest you end up wearing more of it than you consume).
International Market is open at 2013 Belmont Blvd. Wednesday through Saturday for lunch, with the original cafeteria menu from the old location available from the steam table. Dinner from Wednesday to Sunday is table service with Arnold’s modern Thai menu focused on authenticity and sustainability with dishes such as local farm Thai fried chicken and noodle dishes featuring fresh pasta from Mr. Aaron's Goods.
Reservations are recommended and accepted via their Instagram page, @imnashville.