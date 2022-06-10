The Coolest Beer Fest in Town returns to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, June 25, as the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival hits the ice. The fundraiser for the Nashville Predators Foundation will take place from 3 until 7 p.m., when attendees will sample craft beers from local breweries and other producers from across the country.
Ticket prices will increase on June 17, so don’t dawdle if you want to be a part of this always entertaining event. Among the ticket options are general admission, which includes a commemorative tasting glass, unlimited samples and a ticket to a Preds home game next October, and VIP, which offers the same benefits (but a bigger glass) plus access to VIP tasting areas with specialty beers, high-gravity options and food pairings. Designated driver tickets are also available.
Get your tickets today before inflation hits them next Friday.
Campesino Rum is a spirits company based out of Nashville, the brainchild of Hatton Smith, who traveled the islands to seek out the particular rums he wanted to blend to create his two offerings: a Silver Rum blended from spirits from Nicaragua and Trinidad & Tobago before aging two to five years in used bourbon barrels, and an Aged Rum blended from an 8-year-old rum from Barbados and the Dominican Republic and a younger Panamanian rum.
Smith will be showing off his blending skills at a Copacabana Rum Dinner on the rooftop pool deck at JW Marriott Nashville’s Cabana Club on Thursday, June 16, beginning at 7 p.m. The young entrepreneur has come up with some intriguing rum cocktails to pair with the four-course dinner menu and will take attendees through each selection as the evening progresses.
The general public rarely has access to the rooftop at the JW Marriott, so that’s another bonus to be able to enjoy the sweeping views of the Nashville skyline below while you enjoy welcoming canapes. Tickets for the dinner are $120 and are available at the event website.