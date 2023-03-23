Today is a big day for openings — a new restaurant/bar/entertainment venue is officially welcoming guests at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, and a longtime local noodlery is opening a new location in Donelson.
First, the whiskey. The Nearest Green Distillery has already become a popular tourist attraction in Shelbyville, with acres of beautiful pastures, barns, a tasting room and a bottle shop where guests can sample and purchase their award-winning Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. While construction is still going on with the production facility, the distillery has been welcoming guests, but they still lacked a permanent food and drink option.
They have been filling in with some pretty solid barbecue from Barrel House BBQ, but now the distillery is ready to add an exciting new in-house option with the opening of Humble Baron, a destination bar and restaurant featuring craft cocktails created by acclaimed NYC bar Death & Co., live music and a food program designed by celebrity chef G. Garvin. The bar will feature Black-owned spirits companies along with Uncle Nearest, and the bar itself is another marvel — they claim that at 525 feet long, it's the longest in the world!
After tonight’s ribbon-cutting, the live music will start at 7:30 with American Idol contestant HunterGirl and continue throughout the weekend. They’ll host their inaugural DJ night on Friday, featuring two sets with International DJ Bova, as well as country music duo Neon Union, followed by a "Grown & Sexy Day Party" with radio host Kenny Burns on Saturday. The weekend culminates with the inaugural Gospel Brunch hosted by recording artist and singer songwriter Kai A. Pineda on Sunday.
So if you make it to Shelbyville before we do, let us know what you think. Take a tape measure to check out that bar!
After a friends-and-family event tonight, Nicoletto’s Italian Kitchen officially opens its latest pasta takeout joint for guests on March 24. Joining locations in East Nashville and Hillsboro Village, the latest Nicoletto’s will be at 2619 Lebanon Pike in Donelson. (Fun fact: The building used to house Chet’s Barber Shop, where this reporter got his state-trooper flattop haircuts in the ’90s. I’m sure it’s much nicer now.) Ryan and Danny Nicoletto have been changing the pasta game in Nashville since they opened their first Italian Kitchen in 2016, and they had been making fresh and dried pasta even before that.
Their latest dining destination will serve their fresh pasta bowls, salads and sandwiches seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Donelson just got a lot hipper! The move makes sense because the brothers moved their production facility close by on Elm Hill Pike a few years ago, so clearly they know the neighborhood.
Operating under the Nicoletto’s Pasta Co. name, the production facility manufactures all of the fresh pastas, sauces and more for their individual locations. It also provides fresh pasta to numerous local restaurants. The company also sells its dried pasta and jarred sauce products nationwide through their website and for retail at their restaurants.
Welcome to the neighborhood!