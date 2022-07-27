The food and bev scene in Nashville continues to be as hot as, well, Nashville itself. Here’s a roundup of the latest and greatest goings-on around town.
Have you ever wanted to check out the pool deck at White Limozeen atop the Graduate Hotel in Midtown but aren't willing to shell out for a pool pass? Well, you’re in luck. On Thursday, July 28, local 'boochistas Walker Brothers are throwing a pool party from 3 until 7 p.m. to launch their newest high-gravity kombucha, and you’re invited to attend.
The party will have a bit of a surf theme to match the designs on the new can, and DJ Case Bloom will be spinning tunes to keep the party pumping. The new kombucha is designed for summer, flavored with pineapple and jalapeño that makes it ideal for supping alone or as a cocktail.
The Pineapple Jalapeño cans will be available for purchase at the event, as well as small bites from the White Limozeen menu that will also be for sale. The bar staff has come up with two specialty cocktails made using Walker Brothers’ kombucha. The first is the Ferment About It, made with Pineapple Jalapeño Kombucha, tequila, cachaça, pineapple, lime, vanilla, passionfruit and Hellfire bitters. The second is called Walk the Lime, a concoction of white rum, pistachio, ginger, lime, Peychaud’s bitters and a float of Walker Brothers Watermelon Lime Kombucha plus lime leaf salt. It sounds delicious, but I think Tennessee Brew Works might like to have a word about that cocktail’s name ...
The event is free and open to the public, so go party with Dolly! It's open swim, so bring your bathing suit.
In other White Limozeen news, the restaurant has recently announced a new hire and the return of an old favorite. Angela Chiang will be joining the team as executive chef, responsible for the food at White Limozeen, Cross-Eyed Critters and Poindexter Coffee. Chef Chiang has experience working at some notable NYC restaurants and has recently moved to Nashville. The returnee is beverage director Demi Natoli, a Floridian who has worked behind the stick at local spots like Downtown Sporting Club and Patterson House. There's a rumor that, in addition to injecting some of her Cuban-American heritage into the cocktail menu at the Graduate, she might be involved in opening a new outdoor bar at White Limozeen. Stay tuned.
For another fun summery event, mark Wednesday, Aug. 3, on your calendar — that's when West Nashville favorite Miel will present a Summer Harvest Dinner. The prix fixe dinner will feature five vegetarian courses created from fresh, seasonal ingredients for just $85, with optional wine pairings available for an extra $45 per person. You can check out the menu at the ticketing site, but highlights include a sampling of summer squashes and a summer tomato gazpacho. It should be a fun one.
Finally, the impending Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences has announced another restaurant in addition to the already-opened The Rutledge. The flagship restaurant at the property will be named Mimo Restaurant and Bar, and they’ve brought in a real heavy hitter to run the kitchen.
Chef Aniello Turco has worked in Michelin-starred outposts such as Noma in Copenhagen and Mio in Beijing, the latter being at another Four Seasons property where Turco led the kitchen when it earned its star in 2020. A native of Naples, “Nello” will preside over the upscale Southern Italian dining concept fused with local Southern influences at Mimo on the first floor of the property.
His experience at Noma sparked an interest in innovative fermentation techniques, so you can expect some good and funky dishes emerging from the open kitchen at Mimo. While we never hold a restaurant to an opening date, they’re looking at September, and we’re looking forward to it!