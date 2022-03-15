Hathorne on Charlotte has made a few changes lately that should all make an already great restaurant even better! First off, chef-restaurateur John Stephenson has recently announced that a new executive chef has come on board to run the kitchen at Hathorne. Chef Chris Gass was most recently at The Continental and he’s already working to return Hathorne’s focus to the sort of “fellowship-style farm-to-table” dining that was Stephenson’s original vision for the restaurant.
Even better, Hathorne will now be open on Tuesdays, so you’ll have another night to enjoy their vegetable-forward cuisine. Well, maybe not, because Hathorne’s Burger night has moved to Tuesday, so you might feel the need to eschew their healthier fare in favor of your choice of Hathorne’s excellent Smash Burger or a rotating special burger. During Burger Night Joyful Hour on Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., they offer all the usual drink specials ($10 off any bottle of wine, $10 Signature Cocktails, $8 Classic Cocktails, $2 off any glass of wine) plus an extra dollar off draft beer. That means just $4 for a beer to accompany your burger.
See, I told you it was all good news! Make reservations here.