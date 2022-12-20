Yes, it is fun to show off your pandemic-honed baking skills to friends and family this season. It is also fun to go out and about and eat and drink what the professionals serve. Here are a few (again, not comprehensive) ideas for Hanukkah and Christmas Day dining out. Remember, you are not the only one looking for a table this week, so reservations are recommended.
Butcher & Bee
The East Nashville stalwart is a reliable destination for Hanukkah dining and this year is no exception. Feast on potato latke with an option to add lox and trout roe, labna with satsuma marmalade, pumpkin soup with a potato knish, pastrami spiced celeriac toast, braised lamb stew, mushroom pot pie and of course traditional strawberry-filled doughnuts and latke cookies with gelt. You can do the whole thing for $45 or order specific dishes a la carte. Themed cocktails are also available.
Commons Club
Would you rather have someone else cook and allow you to eat at home in your Christmas PJs? The Music Row restaurant offers a Holiday Feast To-Go Package for $200, designed to feed a party of four, as well as $55 for individual meals. The menu is a collection of classics, such as ham, turkey, green beans and stuffing. (Commons Club will be open noon-6 p.m. on Christmas Day, if you’d rather dine in.)
Blue Aster
The steak-and-seafood-centric restaurant in the Conrad hotel will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Christmas Day. Hours are 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.
Marsh House
Head to the Thompson Nashville in the Gulch for a four-course prix fixe menu on Christmas Day. The dinners range from $65 to $85 depending on the entrée and includes options such as shrimp toast, venison poppers, turtle soup, beef Wellington and other delicacies. An optional wine pairing is also available for $60. Restaurant hours are noon–7 p.m.
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers
Looking for something more casual? Maybe a pre- or post-holiday movie snack? The local beer-and-burger favorite will be open from 5–10 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen
Head to Germantown for beers and brats and big TVs to watch the game(s) of your choosing. The beer hall will be open 4-11 p.m. on Christmas Day.
The Countrypolitan
The newly opened restaurant and bar in the Printer’s Alley hotel is serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the 1970’s-inspired lounge vibe (feel free to wear your vintage togs). The menu includes Southern-inspired dishes and lots of cocktails. Hours are 7 a.m.-11 a.m. for breakfast, noon–3p.m. for lunch, 3– 9 p.m. for dinner.
The Nash House
Grab a Christmas special plate with spiral ham or smoked turkey and mashed potatoes with gravy and chef’s vegetables for $19. Christmas Day hours are 7 a.m.–9 p.m.
STK Steakhouse
Get started eating early in the day with a steakhouse-style brunch. The Gulch steakhouse offers lobster and eggs Benedict and Japanese wagyu, plus, of course, mimosas or bloody Marys that keep pouring for 90 minutes. STK also has a Christmas dinner menu with prime rib and fingerling potatoes.
Henley
Executive Chef Kristin Beringson will make Christmas dinner feel like a gift. For $70 ($37 for kids), you’ll feast on a buffet with rosemary and garlic roasted leg of lamb and brown sugar and bourbon glazed ham carving stations, eggplant and sage lasagna and a cookie bar. Seatings are from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; the buffet closes at 6 p.m.
Yolan
In the few years the Joseph hotel has been open, the Feast of the Seven Fishes at Yolan has become a local tradition. Head there on Christmas Eve for an eight-course seafood extravaganza, with dishes inspired by the coastline of southern Italy. Cost is $195 per person, $355 with wine pairings. Reservations required.
Pinewood
If you can’t get into your favorite Chinese restaurant on Christmas Day because the waits are too long (been there, done that), the trolley barn darling has your back. The kitchen will offer a Chinese food special with General Tso’s chicken with fried rice, red and yellow bell peppers, onions, and string beans and wonton soup. Christmas Day hours are 11 a.m.–11 p.m.