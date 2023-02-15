Update: Gumbo Bros tells Bites they have now sold out for the season.
This is your one-week warning before the beginning of Lent! If you have plans to embrace asceticism for 40 days, you might want to indulge yourself a little bit before Feb. 22. Fortunately, as LSU grads and the founders of Gumbo Bros, Adam Lathan and James Wishon know a few things about how to laissez les bon temps rouler!
They have already started the Mardi Gras festivities by partnering with FatBelly Pretzel to offer traditional King Cakes from the Gumbo Bros website, and they've scheduled a few events at their location in the Gulch at 505 12th Ave. S. to make your Festival season a little more, err ... festive.
They will host Mardi Gras-themed DJ nights tomorrow and Friday, Feb 17 and 18, with special hours from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. for late(r)-night revelry. I’ve already shared that Latham will be one of the featured chefs at The Continental’s Le Grand Ball on Saturday night, Feb. 18. Hopefully he’ll be able to roust himself at a decent hour after that soiree, because Gumbo Bros is throwing a Sunday Jazz Brunch Feb. 19 beginning at 10 a.m.
They’ve got a special menu planned for the brunch with shrimp and grits, hot honey chicken biscuits, bananas foster french toast, breakfast po’ boy (gator sausage, shrimp, fried green tomatoes) and crawfish étouffée. As a bonus for early risers, the first ten tables will receive a free order of beignets.
Finally, Gumbo Bros will again offer extended hours on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., plus a sorter menu of specialty food items and a longer menu of Mardi Gras-inspired drink specials. Because, priorities, right?!