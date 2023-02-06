If you’ve come here looking for information on Valentine’s Day (and Galentine’s) events, I’m afraid you’ll have to look literally anywhere else for those details. Seriously, I received the first of 23 Galentine’s pitches in mid-December, so there’s plenty of info floating around out there if you’re hunting for it. So let’s get on with some other news.
Les Dames Nashville is presenting a series of workshops on the topic of Desegregating Nashville’s Food Scene in an effort to encourage an inclusive environment in the local hospitality industry. The series is funded in part by a Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee grant and is being hosted by Yay Yay’s at 1821 Jefferson St.
The first symposium will be on Monday, Feb 13, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. The event is titled Being Comfortable With Discomfort, and tickets, which include a cocktail supper, are $50 and available at the event’s website. The second and third presentations will be Inclusivity Matters on March 6 and Building a New Culture on March, 27.
If you’re looking for a luxe way to celebrate Mardi Gras, The Continental and Grand Hyatt have you covered with Mardi Gras Le Grand Ball. Attendees are encouraged to dress to the nines at this event, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from, 7 p.m. until midnight. Continental chef Sean Brock is teaming up with Grand Hyatt executive chef Kahled Tabet and Adam Latham of The Gumbo Bros to prepare the unlimited stream of classic Cajun cuisine, including creole prime rib with crawfish hollandaise and chicken and vegetarian gumbo.
Your ticket also includes specialty cocktails and live entertainment from The Downtown Band plus a rollicking Second Line, and les bons temps should be roulering! Get your tickets on Eventbrite.
Now, I’m no whiskey snob, but I will admit that I generally don’t seek out peanut-butter whiskey. I’m on record as describing one particularly noxious version as “tasting like licking a Logan’s Roadhouse floor.” But when a distillery is willing to partner with a very valuable local nonprofit like Second Harvest Food Bank, I’m willing to bend my rules and write about it.
To be clear, Ole Smoky Distillery is not the producer of that Logan’s detritus whiskey, and they and their corporate cousins at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. are demonstrating some good corporate citizenship by signing up for Second Harvest’s Spread the Love campaign. Second Harvest includes peanut butter in a lot of the food boxes they distribute around Middle Tennessee, but it’s not an item that is donated to them very often.
Peanut butter is in great demand for the emergency food boxes that they distribute to people in immediate need of assistance because of its nutritional content, long shelf life and the fact that pretty much everyone loves it. Spread the Love encourages donors to pick up a few extra jars of Jif to give to Second Harvest.
To help support those efforts, Ole Smoky and Yee-Haw are donating a portion of the proceeds for all sales of Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey and Yee-Haw Peanut Butter Stout in February to Second Harvest. So drop by 6th & Peabody to pick up a bottle or a pint and help out a very worthy cause!