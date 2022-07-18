Unless you messed up (like I did) and started a raised-bed garden on a deck that only gets a couple hours of sun a day, your homegrown tomatoes should be showing off and showing out right about now. The folks at Green Door Gourmet are professional farmers, so they don’t make rookie mistakes like mine. They’re experiencing maximum tomato season for the next month or so, and thankfully they’re willing to share their bounty with us.
On Friday, July 29, starting at 6 p.m., Green Door is throwing a Tomato Dinner to showcase the variety of luscious lycopene they grow at their farm at 7007 River Road. In fact, they’re planning to feature so many tomatoes and other farm-grown produce that they’ve decided to set up the dinner as a buffet, a seasonal smorgasbord of sorts. Vegetarian options will be included on the buffet, along with all sorts of dishes created by Green Door Gourmet’s culinary team.
They'll also offer wine for purchase by the glass or by the bottle before you sit down for dinner at the 21-and-up event. Even though it is a buffet, if you’d like to be seated with another ticket buyer, just make that request in the special-request section of the ticketing form, and they’ll do their best to accommodate you.