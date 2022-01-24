The Year of the Tiger will be ushered in on Feb. 1 as the Lunar New Year turns the calendar. (Note: It’s often referred to as “Chinese New Year,” but that leaves out many other cultures that also commemorate the occasion.) This year, there are two exciting events coming up to help celebrate, courtesy of a new restaurant and an old favorite.
The first celebration will be on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at The Hart in Chestnut Hill in collaboration with API of Middle Tennessee. The Asian and Pacific Islander nonprofit is throwing the event, which will feature The Hart’s regular full menu as well as special traditional offerings courtesy of chef Michael Gibson. Look for dishes like pork and cabbage dumplings, cabbage and radish, pork steamed buns, chicken pot stickers, harumaki (spring rolls) and longevity noodles (don don noodles). And since tangerine is a fruit that symbolizes the Lunar New Year in Chinese culture, they’ll be serving tangerine ice cake for dessert.
The bar at The Hart is also getting in the act with limited-edition cocktails like the Epicurean, which features sake, Benedictine, sage syrup, bitters and muddled raspberries, and the Shy Spice, made with soju, Chinese five-spice syrup, carrot juice and turmeric.
No reservations are required to take part in the fun, which kicks off at 5 p.m.
The Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville (CAAN) will be the beneficiary of a special dinner from Lucky Bamboo China Bistro, which they are calling a Chinese Dining Adventure. This multicourse carryout dinner will be available for pickup at Lucky Bamboo at 5855 Charlotte Pike from 6 until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, with advanced ticket purchases required by Feb. 4 at the event’s Eventbrite page to ensure they can get a proper headcount.
Your $28 ticket includes tax and an assortment of special dim sum options courtesy of Lucky Bamboo owner “Mr. Jack.” There will be no substitutions, so bring your appetite for adventure and go for the ride! The meal will be served warm, so get there early so you can bring it home for your special dinner.