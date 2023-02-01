Veteran Nashville restaurateur Matthew Charette has sold his three Five Points businesses for an undisclosed sum.
The Nashvillian reports that Charette sold Beyond the Edge, Drifters and Boston Commons to Josef Gutzmirtl, the veteran director of operations for the three restaurants/bars.
Charette, who could not be reached for comment, owns the Beyond the Edge property (112 S. 11th St.), having acquired it in June 2018 for $1.7 million, Metro records note. He later paid $2.8 million, in July 2019, for the properties (1008 Woodland St.) from which Boston Commons and Drifters operate (read here).
David Knoble, a longtime East Nashville real estate investor and friend of Charette, was the seller in both deals.
Charette told The Nashvillian he has received multiple offers to purchase his property but is not interested in selling.
“Some offers might have been better [taking than not]," he told the publication. "But I really wanted Josef to have [the restaurants], and I wanted our staff to still be able to come to work and enjoy serving our neighborhood."
The Nashvillian reports Gutzmirtl worked 17 years for Charette. He could not be reached for comment.
Having operated since 2003, Beyond the Edge was one of the first businesses of its type to open in the general Five Points area since East Nashville’s post-2000 boom.
This article first ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post.