As a general rule, if I find out about an event after it has already sold out, I usually don’t write about it here on Bites — I don’t want to tick off readers by filling them with FOMO. But when an event has the significance of the upcoming Feast of the Fabulous Five pop-up supper, which is happening at The Mockingbird on Sunday, June 12, rules are meant to be broken.
As far as the organizers know, this is the first time that five LGBTQ chefs have ever assembled to create a charity meal together in Nashville. The sold-out supper is a benefit for Nashville Launch Pad, a very worthy organization that works with at-risk LGBTQ youth to help them get off the streets and creates safe spaces where they can be treated with dignity.
Mockingbird chef Brian Riggenbach will act as the gracious host for the five-course dinner that includes a welcome cocktail courtesy of Cathead Vodka and Mockingbird mixologist Jen Fuller. Joining Riggenbach in the kitchen will be a quartet of talented and influential LGBTQ chefs.
Margot McCormack has been a leader of Nashville’s culinary scene for more than 20 years now, and many of your favorite local chefs have spent time working under her tutelage at Margot Cafe and Bar. Arnold Myint has become an online and on-air celebrity from his appearances as a contestant on cooking competitions and as an entertaining teacher in his many instructional videos. Nashvillians know him best for his work as a chef/restaurateur at favorites past and present such as PM, Cha Chah, Suzy Wong’s House of Yum, blvd. and International Market.
The final two participating chefs are newer to the local scene, but no less experienced in the kitchen. Star Maye was a recent contest in the Scene's Iron Fork competition, representing Anzie Blue, the popular Hillsboro Village cafe. Maye also has a new autobiographical cookbook coming out later this month that is available for pre-order at Anzie Blue’s website. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of A Star Among Us: A Chef's Story will go to benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.
Last but not least, talented baker David Andrews will bring the meal home with a final course. If you haven’t visited his downtown bakery/sandwich shop D’Andrews Bakery & Cafe, you absolutely must make it a priority. Andrews was recently named Business Leader of the Year in the Nashville LGBT Chamber’s Pride in Business Awards after winning the Small Business Diversity recognition in last year’s awards.
Tickets to this important event were just $65, so you can guess why it sold out so quickly. If you were lucky enough to snag one, let us know how it goes!