With the first chill in the air comes a bunch of fun autumnal events over the next couple of weeks. Grab your flannel and make plans to enjoy the best fall has to offer.
As the seasons change, your friends at The Peach Truck have pivoted to apple delivery. They’re distributing a mix of varieties of delicious apples fresh from the orchard as part of a seven-state fall tour that includes several stops in the Volunteer State. They’ll be in Nashville on Oct. 25 and 29, as well as Nov. 3 and 8. They do ask that you preorder your bushels from their website, and you can also find the specific location and date that is most convenient at that same page.
If you’re looking for a spooky good time prior to Halloween, the beverage team at Hathorne has got you covered with an evening of creepy cocktails on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Head Bartender Chassidy McCray and Beverage Director Hayley Teague will demo the making and shaking of four different cocktails which guests will enjoy along with small plates and mixology instruction. Costumes are optional but strongly encouraged to get you in the festive spirit.
Tickets for the evening of entertaining food and drink are $75 per person and available at Hathorne’s website.
Finally, I told y’all about the Blueberry Bash at Highland Realm Farm earlier this year, and I can personally vouch that those were some magnificent berries! The farm in Hampshire, Tenn., invites guests back on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a celebration of all things autumnal from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Fall Festival will feature a chili cookoff, live music and hay rides, food trucks and inflatables plus pumpkin picking. To get your heart rate up, there will also be a mechanical bull and something called “archery tag” that I’ve never heard of, but which sounds pretty darned thrilling.
Admission is only $5 with kids under five admitted for free. Because this is a working farm you’ll unfortunately have to leave your dogs at home.