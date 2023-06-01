Evelyn’s, self-described as a “Modern American restaurant,” is slated to open mid-July in the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. The Hutton, which has had a number of restaurants between its walls, including West End Kitchen & Bar, was sold and has been without a restaurant for the past several years. (There was ice cream with a kick available, though.)
Evelyn’s is coming in now with a complete renovation of the space, including outdoor seating along West End. Two private dining rooms are available for special events.
The restaurant is named for Evelyn Sharp, a 20th-century philanthropist, art collector and hotelier who lived in many of her hotels, including the Gotham Hotel and Carlyle Hotel. The owners took inspiration from her story and her reputation as a hostess. Art on the walls will be reminiscent of Sharp’s collection.
“I can’t wait for Nashville to experience and taste how the bold flavors of the South are infused into modern American classics,” Jonathan Rush, director of operations, says in a statement. Rush, who is a Nashville native, has been working at the Hutton for the past two years. “The city’s culinary landscape has changed and grown so much in recent years.”
The menu will be heavy on classic American dishes and Southern specialties, plus a large cocktail menu and an extensive international wine list, and expertly crafted classic cocktail menu. Expect fish and chips, roasted ribeye, broiled red snapper and Dover sole. The dessert menu includes biscuit cobbler, seasonal tarts and something called the Evelyn’s sundae.
Evelyn’s will be open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and dinner seven nights a week. The power lunches, happy hour and late-night dining menu are designed for locals as much as hotel guests.
Evelyn’s will hold job fairs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 12 through June 30 for those interested in employment opportunities. The restaurant is hiring for both front-of-house and back-of-house.
The Hutton Hotel is located at 1808 West End Ave.