Anything is possible in Nashville. Even finding a brand-new ice cream cart in the middle of winter.
The lobby of the newly remodeled Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue is now home to one such unexpected dessert outlet. Single-serve cups of Tipsy Scoop, a New York-based brand of liquor-infused ice cream, are now available in the lobby from 3 p.m.–9 p.m. every single day. The Hutton is also home to Analog, the intimate concert space, meaning you can grab an adult-only pre-concert sweet before heading upstairs.
The four flavors available in the lobby of the Hutton include Raspberry Limoncello, Mango Margarita, Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel and Vanilla Bean Bourbon. Each flavor has up to 5 percent ABV.
“We love Nashville and have had our eye on expanding to Music City for a while,” says Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop. “Nashville is all about sharing good food, drinks and experiences. Much like New York City, everyone seems to be on the lookout for the cool new place and is so down to try anything!”
In addition to the new Hutton cart, Tipsy Scoop has carts in Arizona and Florida.
Tipsy Scoop has been working on ways to get its ice cream in the freezers of people in select cities across the country for a while now. Last month, Nashville joined the list of cities where the boozy ice cream can be delivered to your home (only available to those age 21 and older with a valid ID). Delivery has been made possible by tapping into the network of ghost kitchens, commercial kitchens and cold storage facilities that became more popular during the pandemic. Drivers from delivery platforms such as Postmates, UberEats and DoorDash, pick up from cold storage facilities and deliver. Flavors available by delivery include Spiked Nutella Eggnog, Santa’s Cookies and Whiskey, Peppermint Mocha Martini and Boozy Bananas Foster
The Hutton Hotel is located at 1808 West End Avenue.