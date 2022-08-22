On the heels of last month's successful Whiskey Live event at Gaylord Opryland, another national whiskey touring road show has announced that it's coming to Nashville. The WhiskyX (“The Whiskey Experience”) will be offering up tastings of more than 60 different spirits at Marathon Music Works on Friday, Sept. 9, starting at 6 p.m. There will also be a host of other opportunities for whiskey lovers.
In addition to the tastings of fine bourbons, scotch and Irish whiskies, ryes and American single malts, they’ll be offering cigar tastings, complimentary beard and hair trims, comestibles from some of your favorite local food trucks and a full concert by the Drive-By Truckers, the Athens, Ga.-based rockers known for their soulful live performances.
Among the brands participating are bourbon stalwarts like Jefferson’s, Bulleit, Four Roses, Maker’s Mark and Wild Turkey, along with more local heroes such as George Dickel and Heaven’s Door. Whistle Pig will be on hand sampling their popular rye whiskeys, and attendees will also have the chance to taste some products from the other hemisphere thanks to the participation of distillers from Japan, Scotland and Ireland. I’ve really been getting into Irish whiskies of late, so I’m excited to try out some new options like single-pot still, single-malt and single-grain offerings from The Busker, a modern new facility in County Carlow that also offers a blended whisky as well.
VIP tickets are available for The WhiskyX for $100 and include entry at 6 p.m., an hour before the gen pop with their $50 tickets get to hit the tasting floor. VIPs also get a free cigar to enjoy with their tastings. If you’d just like to see the concert and take one for the team by being the designated driver, non-drinker tickets are also available at the event website. The WhiskyX has been touring the country with this festival and a rotating series of live music acts since 2017, so it’s about time they brought the fun to Nashville. Don’t miss out on being a part of it!