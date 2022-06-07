Whisky Live

You know Nashville has hit the big time when international spirits events start coming to town to join the already-long list of locally produced festivals. That’s definitely the case with the announcement that Whisky Live USA will be presenting a two-day educational and tasting event at Gaylord Opryland on July 23 and July 24.

First launched in Tokyo and London in 2000 (hence the spelling of “whisky”), Whisky Live brings together distillers and brand representatives from around the globe to celebrate all things brown liquor. Held in more than 30 international cities, Whisky Live offers educational seminars, exclusive tastings, distiller presentations, demos and spirits/food pairing opportunities for thousands of fans each year. Nashville will be the only American host city for 2022, so it’s a pretty big deal.

Among the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will be offered during Whisky Live USA in July are an end-to-end tasting of the individual whiskeys that came together to create Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Discovery Series #7, a complex blend of different mash bills from distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and even Canada. BBC’s VP of Product Development Dan Callaway will lead that tasting.

Current industry darling Barrel Craft Spirits will present a seminar titled “Go for the (Double) Gold” to show off the seven spirits that have earned the company Double Gold medals at recent spirits competitions. Samples will also be available for tasting.

The virtual demo stage will offer tips for home mixologists from notable bartenders across the country, as well as internet tours of distilleries and the Kelvin Cooperage in Kentucky where you can learn how barrels are made.

General Admission tickets, starting at $159, include all activities associated with the event, and VIP Admission tickets, which start at $199, offer early entry, VIP pours, preferred seminar seating and special gifts. Each ticket is available for one or both days, and can be purchased at the Whisky Live USA website

The list of participating distilleries  and exhibitors is still growing, including hopefully some more local and regional options, but here’s who we know will be coming at this point:

Arran Whisky

Balcones

Bardstown Bourbon

Barrell Craft Spirits

Bearface Canadian Whisky

Benromach

Bernheim Wheat Whiskey

Boulder Spirits

Elijah Craig

Evan Williams

Five Trail Whisky

Glendalough

Gordon & MacPhail

Henry McKenna Bourbon

Hine Cognac

La Palina Cigars

Larceny Bourbon

Michter’s

Rittenhouse Rye

Santa Fe Spirits/Colkegan

Virginia Distilling Company

Westland

Westward

Brands interested in participating can download the form here from the event website, and for an up-to-date vendor list and more information about Whisky Live USA, visit bevridge.co.

