Who doesn’t love a good happy-hour deal? While cheap drinks are always a plus, truth be told, the food offerings during most hours of happiness tend to be a little lowbrow. Chicken wings, fried cheese, potato skins, nachos — these were the foods I survived on while dining on the cheap when I was fresh out of college and living in a $375-per-month apartment. Rio Bravo, Heartthrob Cafe and TGI Fridays were in a regular rotation based on whatever the most special special of the day was.
But hey, look who’s all grown up — me, and the local happy hour dining scene!
Now, we can all enjoy some nicely upscale happy-hour offerings thanks to the generous kitchens at Star Rover Sound and STK. Star Rover Sound is a project from Southern seafood king Ford Fry, so if he’s serving up oysters, you know they’re going to be good!
Star Rover Sound has recently launched an Oyster Happy Hour every Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring live music, $5 Coronas, pitchers of frozen margaritas for $24, oyster backs for five bucks and a selection of cold mariscos on ice including fresh oysters, white fish ceviche, shrimp and crab cocktails, aguachile and more. And because chef Fry is a native Texan, you can be sure those oysters come with Valentina spicy cocktail sauce, as they should.
In the Gulch, STK encourages you to stop by after work, or ditch a little early to enjoy their happy hours Monday through Friday from 3-6:30 pm. and Saturday from 2-5 p.m. In addition to some fun elevated bar snacks in the $3-9 range and discounts on cocktails, beer and wine, they’re offering some high-end small plates like Japanese A5 wagyu tacos and a surf and turf featuring a 3-ounce filet and a massive prawn.
If only something like this had existed back in the day when I was cruising the fern bars of Nashville in the early 90s!