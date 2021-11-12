The team behind Edley’s Bar-B-Que is targeting a third-quarter opening near South Davidson County’s Lenox Village area. The future Edley’s will be located at 6025 Nolensville Pike.
Edley’s co-owner Will Newman and two silent partners acquired the property from which the future Edley’s will operate for $825,000 in August, according to Metro records. Site work is underway on the future building. As such, this will be the first property owned by an Edley’s entity and offering the BBQ restaurant concept.
In Nashville, Edley’s can be found in 12South (the flagship location), East Nashville (on Main Street but heading to Five Points) and Sylvan Park. Chattanooga and Glen Carbon, Ill. (a St. Louis suburb), also offer the restaurant.
Newman plans to open Edley's in Donelson and Berry Farms (Williamson County) in 2022. He says the team has long eyed the Lenox Village area for a restaurant.
"We are thrilled to announce that we are bringing Nashville Style BBQ to the Lennox Village neighborhood in Southeast Davidson Co. This is a great opportunity for our family to finally own the dirt and control our destiny. We feel that the area is primed for explosive growth. We look forward to becoming part of the community."
The ownership team is not disclosing the cost to get operational. Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton Architects is designing the future building.
Newman and wife Catharine Newman founded Edley’s in 2011. In addition to various meat offerings, the restaurant menu features multiple sides, salads, desserts and alcoholic beverages.