If you haven’t been actively looking for more bad news lately, you might have missed details on the tragedy taking place in Hawaii, where petroleum contamination has been discovered in the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill drinking water well, with petroleum detected at 350 times safe levels.
As a result, 3,000 military personnel and their families have been relocated to temporary housing. Honolulu residents have been asked to conserve water to attenuate the loss of the well, which produces 20 percent of the water supply for the island’s urban population.
Here in Nashville, BentoLiving Chestnut Hill's latest dining concept The Hart feels a connection to Hawaii as the birthplace of its lodging concept and inspiration for much of the restaurant’s Pacific Rim-centric menu. To show its commitment to the cause, The Hart will donate a portion of the proceeds from all meals served in January to The Sierra Club of Hawaii, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the natural environment.
"Hawaii holds a special place in our hearts, as Oahu is where it all began for Bento Living," says Justin Koziol, COO of Bento Living Chestnut Hill. "It deeply saddens us to see those bravely serving our country, as well as our family and friends, affected by the contamination in the water system."
"Our aim is that with each visit to The Hart, guests will not only be transported to the island, but also contribute to the education, preservation and respect the island and its residents deserve," says Koziol.
Since The Hart is located within the BentoLiving property, it is open for all three meals as an amenity for hotel guests, so you can drop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner to eat and help out. Take a little trip to the islands and do some good!