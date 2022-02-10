Named a National Historic Landmark in 2020, The Hermitage Hotel became Nashville’s first million-dollar property more than a century ago, and has been a local go-to for generations of special occasions. When internationally acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten launched his first presence in the South in 2021 with the hotel’s new anchor restaurant, Drussie & Darr, such special occasions rose to new heights.
Executive chef Kelsi Armijo is now taking the lead at the hotel. Some of The Hermitage Hotel's produce is sourced from the hotel's Garden at the Land Trust for Tennessee’s Glen Leven Farm — a passion project that has raised more than $1 million to support the conservation of 85,000-plus acres since 2008).
From haute cuisine to pinkies-up with the girls, or even bubbles in bed with your sweetie, the Nashville original will offer several ways to celebrate love in style this Valentine’s Day weekend.
Drusie & Darr by Jean Georges will be offering a decadent tasting menu for $158 plus tax and service charge. It will be available all weekend, from Friday, Feb. 11, until Monday, Feb. 14, in addition to a la carte on Feb. 11, 12 and 13. The 3-course tasting menu will include Tuna Tartare, Shrimp and Mushroom Risotto with Herbs, Roasted Beef Tenderloin, and Blood Orange Pavlova. Reservations can be made here.
Galentine’s Afternoon Tea will happen all weekend long with specialty menus, Galentine’s-themed decor and more. Menu highlights include tea sandwiches, tea pastries, scones and more. The tasting menu will be $75 plus tax and service charge, and $35 plus tax and service charge for kids. The tea will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made here or by calling 615-244-3121.
A “Love is in the Air” Package will include a beautifully appointed deluxe guest room or suite accompanied by sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival, breakfast for two, and a rose petal turndown service. Rates will start at $349 per night.
And coming soon to the hotel is The Pink Hermit, slated for a March opening. The chic cafe’s offerings will rotate throughout the day — from a coffee bar serving delectable pastries in the morning to a wine bar later that serves small bites, and finally Champagne and craft cocktails in the evening.