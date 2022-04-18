Nashville-based Strategic Hospitality will relocate The Patterson House and The Catbird Seat to Eighth Avenue South from Midtown, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Specifically, the two restaurants eventually will operate from the rooftop level of the Bill Voorhees Building at SomeraRoad’s Paseo South Gulch project. The Voorhees Building was formerly owned by director Harmony Korine's Harmolio.
The NBJ report comes as locally based cafe chain Barista Parlor also preps to relocate to the Voorhees Building (read here) from its current location within the same district at 610 Magazine St.
Located at 1711 Division St. and opened in April 2009, The Patterson House operates in a downstairs space as a speakeasy-esque cocktail lounge. Upstairs in the same building, The Catbird Seat focuses on a rotating menu with a chef-driven approach. The Catbird Seat celebrated 10 years of business in October — read our October feature on the acclaimed fine-dining restaurant here.
New York-based SomeraRoad, which operates a Nashville office, is undertaking Paseo South Gulch, with a main address of 620 Eighth Ave. S. Via an LLC, the company paid $30 million for the property in 2019. Paseo South Gulch, which will include two future towers, sits at a site in which the Gulch and Pie Town overlap (read more here).
Brothers Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg own Strategic Hospitality.