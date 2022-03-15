The East Nashville property home to Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish has sold for $1 million — more than 4.5 times the figure for which the property previously sold eight years ago. The address of the 0.18-acre property is 624 Main St.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Justin Leach, a shareholder with the Nashville office of Birmingham-based law firm Maynard Cooper & Gale. The sellers were Paul Budslick and Karl Peters, who bought the property in February 2014 for $220,000, Metro records show. The deal is the equivalent of about $127 per foot, a figure that is relatively in line with the marks of previous and similar deals in the area.
Bolton’s — which once offered a location, since closed, on Eighth Avenue South in Melrose — seemingly will remain operational. Scene sister publication the Nashville Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The deal follows Leach having paid $1.8 million in May 2021 for a Hillsboro Village commercial building (read here). In March 2021, Peters (and Leonard Amdur) sold for $1.88 million a car wash property located at 604 Main St. (Read here.) Budslick owns White Bridge Auto Wash (located at 212 White Bridge Road), for which he paid Peters $2.38 million in June 2019 (read here).
This story originally ran via the Scene's sister publication, the Nashville Post.