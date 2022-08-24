The next case in front of local attorney Yashica Williams is a bakery case. Williams plans to open BabyCake’s Bakery in East Nashville in early September. Williams will be serving fresh-baked cupcakes, caramel corn, locally sourced coffee and other goodies in a space in the small strip mall that also is home to Wild Berry Acai Bowls.
But Williams gets most excited when describing what will take place in the back room at Babycake's. “People will be able to come in the front, have a seat and a cupcake and a coffee," she says. "But in the back kitchen, there will be a classroom where people can put on an apron and learn to bake."
Williams’ vision for BabyCake’s is its programming — two-hour ongoing cooking classes, prepping for everything from bachelorette parties to retirement parties. The bakery’s location in East Nashville, relatively close to downtown, is convenient to both families who live in the area and folks staying in Airbnbs for a visit to Nashville, Williams says. Cost will be $45 for kids and $55 for adults.
Williams also plans to offer discounted after-school programs for kids, starting after Labor Day (as soon as BabyCake’s Bakery opens its doors). Those will cost $25, and take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Kids ages 7 to 17 will be able to stop by to learn to bake in classes designed for them. (No parents allowed.)
Williams has long had an entrepreneurial spirit — she owned a law firm before moving to Nashville. She also loves to bake for and with her blended family. During the pandemic she amped up those skills, making sweets for her three kids and friends. Her husband got into the mix too, creating a signature banana pudding that, yes, will be on the BabyCake’s menu. The menu will also include banana and other fruit breads, velvet cakes and various cookies. Many of the goods are made with organic and locally sourced ingredients. Some baked goods are available now for online ordering before the bakery opens.
BabyCake’s Bakery — which Williams named after a nickname she uses for her kids — will be located at 819 Main St. Follow the opening progress on the bakery’s Facebook page.