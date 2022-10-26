Anzie Blue on Wednesday announced it will be closing Dec. 18, with plans to reopen as a special events and live music venue in January.
The Hillsboro Village coffee shop, which also serves lunch, appetizers, cocktails and CBD, opened in early 2020, with Star Maye coming on board as its executive chef in May 2021. Maye will continue to create specialty menus for events in the space. Events will include cooking classes, drag bingo and brunches, as well as private events, according to a press release.
Co-owner Marcie Allen Van Mol, who opened the restaurant with her husband Derek Van Mol, says they’re excited to continue being a “melting pot of diverse and inclusive initiatives” for Hillsboro Village and the greater Nashville area.
“As a Nashville native, my husband and I cannot communicate enough how important it is for residents to make an effort to support locally owned restaurants and small businesses,” Marcie Allen Van Mol says. “National and international hospitality groups, chefs and other businesses are opening up at a rapid pace and if we don't support the small, locally owned establishments that made this city so unique, we'll lose them all.”