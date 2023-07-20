You’ve probably heard of l’Ete du Vin, Nashville Wine Auction’s biggest fundraiser of the year. But did you know that it is the longest-running charity wine auction in the country? The three-night event raises money for 13 local charities that are dedicated to cancer research, patient care and caregiver support, and the 2023 event, chaired by Rob Turner and Jay Jones, will be the 44th edition of the gala. It will welcome two guests of honor from July 27 to July 29.
The special honorees for 2023 are Château Léoville Barton and Barton Family Wines, with honored guest Damien Barton Sartorius, owner and general manager of Barton Family Wines. The long weekend kicks off on Thursday night with The Vintner’s Tasting from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Four Seasons downtown. Attendees will taste their way through a seated, structured tasting of eight Barton Family Wines with selections from Château Léoville Barton, Château Langoa Barton and Château Mauvesin Barton stretching back to the 2003 vintage.
The next night — Friday, July 28 — The Conrad Nashville will host the Patrons’ Dinner, a champagne reception and gourmet wine dinner honoring Mr. Barton. The black-tie affair will also recognize Beth and John Huff with the Norman M. Lipman Award for Steadfast Commitment to the NWA. As original founders of the organization, the Huffs have been active volunteers and donors to the Wine Auction as well as serving the community through their careers on the hospital staffs at Baptist and Vanderbilt. The dinner will conclude with a pour of 2004 Château d’Yquem, an amazing cult wine that most people will never have the opportunity to taste, so that’s even more special.
The weekend concludes with the annual l’Ete de Vin celebration at the JW Marriott from 5:30 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. The evening will kick off with a silent auction and wine reception featuring selections from the guests of honor, along with other selected guest wineries including Cakebread and Alpha Omega. The seated supper will begin at 7 p.m. with a spirited live auction serving as the entertainment between courses. On offer at the auction are some truly remarkable lots of rare wines, trips to wineries around the world and other one-of-a-kind experiences.
The silent auction will actually be available to anyone who wants to bid via mobile device beginning at noon on July 25, but you’ll have to be present at l’Ete du Vin to raise your paddle for the most special lots. Attendees are also invited to raid their personal cellars for wines to serve at their table, and attendants will be on hand to help with expert wine service. Good people drinking great wines for an incredible cause? That’s what makes the Nashville Wine Auction so special!