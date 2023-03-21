In speaking with Nashville Repertory Theatre’s new artistic director, Micah-Shane Brewer, one word seems to flow most freely throughout the conversation: balance. Whether he’s casting a play or curating a new season, Brewer is constantly working to strike the right balance, both onstage and behind the scenes.
“I feel like my left brain and my right brain are always battling it out,” says the East Tennessee native, whose career as a director, actor, musician and educator spans more than 20 years. “As a director, I like to plan everything and be organized. But it’s still important to keep space open for those creative aha moments that you just can’t plan for. Finding the right balance also is crucial when it comes to programming. You want to offer a little something for everyone — musicals, classic plays, new works.
“Personally, I’m always looking for stories we can learn from — stories that challenge, inspire and, yes, entertain us,” Brewer continues. “It’s like a big complicated jigsaw puzzle, and sometimes the right pieces are in totally different boxes. It’s not easy to put it all together, but that’s what makes the process so rewarding.”
These past few months have been particularly rewarding for Brewer, who first arrived at the Rep in early 2020, gearing up for his company directorial debut with Mary Poppins. Just two weeks into rehearsal, COVID forced the company to postpone — and later cancel — its season. But as theaters began to slowly emerge from the shutdown, Brewer returned to the Rep, stepping into the role of producer. He made his long-awaited Rep debut in November 2021 directing the musical Ragtime, and would follow that up by directing three of the most successful shows in the company’s history — Mary Poppins, Rent and Elf the Musical.
“You know, it takes some time to get to know a new community and what audiences respond to, but I’ve been very lucky,” says Brewer, who was officially named artistic director in January of this year. “The Rep has offered such a warm and welcoming environment. And looking at the calendar year, 2022 was a record-breaking success, in terms of audience size and ticket sales. So now the question becomes, how do we build on that momentum and continue to grow?”
In addition to the standard box-office goals, however, Brewer has dedicated himself to building on existing relationships while also opening the door to new talent. In fact, of the 80 actors employed by the company this season, 35 are making their Rep main-stage debuts. (About 40 percent of Rep actors are people of color.) The company also has welcomed (or will welcome) eight new guest designers this season, along with three guest directors — one of whom is making her Rep directing debut with the upcoming musical Violet.
“It’s so important to me that we create an environment that is open, inclusive and full of energy,” Brewer says. “I want people to know that everyone has the same opportunity to work here at the Rep — whether they’re longtime Nashville stage veterans or new to town.”
For now, Brewer is focused on directing the Rep’s upcoming production of the 2015 Tony Award winner The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which opens March 24 in TPAC’s Johnson Theater.
“I’m really happy to have the chance to dig into such a meaty play,” he says. “Rep audiences know me for my work with big musicals, which is great — I do love them. But I actually love many different kinds of theater. This is such an interesting piece, with a lot of movement-based storytelling. So I’m eager to see what the actors will bring to the rehearsal process. Again, it’s all about balance — leaving that space to explore and play, and create something special together.”
While the Rep is still finalizing details, Brewer hopes the 2023-24 season also will offer something special for local audiences.
“We’re planning to open with a big musical in the Polk Theater that will have a unique Nashville connection,” he says. “We’re also looking at an exciting new work that recently played on Broadway. And we’re pulling out all the stops on a big holiday show that just might become a new tradition — who knows?”
“Nashville is such an inspiring city,” Brewer adds. “There’s an immense amount of talent here, but there’s also a wonderful creative energy. Artists are so open and willing to try things, plus they’re incredibly supportive and encouraging. I’m grateful to be here, and excited to see what the future brings.”