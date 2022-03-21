Web series Nashville Dads Club will release its second season on March 31, featuring several local special guests. Created by Phillip Cordell, Rashad Rayford (aka Rashad tha Poet) and Danny Dones, the comedy features a local cast and crew who make short, three-to-four-minute episodes that, to put it simply, show dads doing dad shit.
The series doesn’t take itself too seriously. No one is undermining the work of mothers in our families and society. The dads — played by Cordell, Rayford and Dean Shortland (all dads IRL) — debate the merits of East Nashville while (sorta) watching their kids at the playground, call in support when a kid needs a tooth pulled, eat mystery meat and more. The trio are basically playing themselves, struggling to remain hip as they reflect on changing Nashville. (At Dragon Park, Rayford’s kid picks up a used condom — “Dad! I found a black balloon!” Classic.) Season 1 picked up 2 million views and was selected to screen at the Nashville Film Festival. Not shabby at all.
The second season includes these special guests: The Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnson, comic Renard Hirsch, singer-songwriter Korby Lenker, athlete Mat Fraser and Still the King actor Jon Sewell. Watch the trailer above and keep an eye on the show’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram for more.
“You can see in Season 1 and Season 2 that continued growth of us as characters and as dads,” Rayford tells the Scene. “It’s really Nashville-centric because we wanted to make something that represented the city. People from all over the country are watching this show and commenting … that they can relate to it, but we wanted to make sure we had a Nashville-based crew [and] Nashville-based actors that first season. We wanted to prove that we can hold our own here.”
That crew knows its way around a set. It’s professionally shot and seamless in that regard. Cordell’s company HiPhi Productions produces.
“For me that’s the most important part of the whole process,” adds Rayford. “To have something that’s here, that’s based here, that has nice variety to it. … If you enjoy comedy, you can get something out of it.”
What’s so special about being a dad in Nashville? you may ask. I Slacked the Scene’s only dad, J.R. Lind, to tell him about the series and inquire about his official position as a Nashville Dad. [This transcript has not been edited.]
What’s so special about being a dad in Nashville, anyway?
What the heck is a podcast?
It’s a web series actually
Is that like tv on the internet?
Yes. There are millions or maybe even zillions of them
Don’t change the channel I’m just resting my eyes.
Is that your answer lol
It’s extremely dad
There you have it, folks. The first episode of Nashville Dads Club Season 2 will be live on the internet March 31. Get ready.