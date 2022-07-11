The Belcourt has decided to end its Summer at the Movies series with a bang — you know, the kind of bang you get when you fly your X-Wing into the heart of the Death Star and fire off two perfect shots into a carefully placed thermal exhaust port.
The arthouse will screen the original Star Wars trilogy in late July and early August, capping off what’s been a colorful array of classic family films.
The Belcourt showing the “original trilogy,” as it’s frequently called, will be one of the most exciting theatrical bookings in Nashville this year, as the first three installments of George Lucas’ beloved space opera rarely show in theaters. The Empire Strikes Back played in town as part of its 40th anniversary in 2020, but it was smack dab in the middle of the pandemic.
This is the first time the films have ever shown at the Belcourt, and the first time in ages that all the films have been available in town like this. You won’t want to miss out on revisiting that galaxy far, far away on the big screen, even if these are the digitally altered versions Lucas first released in the late ’90s — you know, the ones with all the unnecessary CGI. With Disney at the controls, those are the versions theaters are now able to screen. But if you were born in the ’90s, perhaps that’s the version you know.
A New Hope will screen on July 29 and Aug. 1, The Empire Strikes Back will screen July 30 and Aug. 2, and Return of the Jedi will show July 31 and Aug. 3. Showtimes in the afternoon and evening are available for all screenings.
Seats are likely to go as fast as Han Solo’s blaster on Greedo in A New Hope (c’mon, drop it, Han shot first). So don your finest Jedi robes (as long as Triumph doesn’t see you) and hop on your landspeeder for this exciting engagement. Find the tickets, you can, on the Belcourt’s website.
May the Force be with you!