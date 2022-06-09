An unexpected summer treat will beam up moviegoers at the Belcourt in July. Actor-turned-director Jordan Peele is back in the saddle with his latest film Nope, an apparent alien extravaganza (possibly?) following Peele's 2017 hit Get Out and 2019's Lupita N’yongo-starring chiller Us. The film opens wide July 22, but the Belcourt is getting in on running Peele’s hotly anticipated third feature as well.
While the Belcourt doesn’t normally play DCP versions of major studio releases, Nope fits right in with the theater’s programming slate as Peele steadily ascends to auteur status. Plus, the theater will likely program some fun sci-fi fare around Nope’s opening. Let’s just say if they decide to run a 35mm print of Mars Attacks! for a midnight show sometime soon, I'll be there and yodlin' like Slim Whitman.
Nope stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, television vet Keke Palmer and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, and is shot partially on 65mm IMAX film by none other than regular Christopher Nolan collaborator Hoyte van Hoytema. The latest trailer dropped Thursday (watch it above), but be warned: It contains a bit more plot than you might want to see this close to release.
The film is one of the few bona-fide original titles to hit screens everywhere this summer, so if you’ve had your fill of the MCU, Tom Cruise and dinosaurs, be sure to seek out Peele’s latest. He’s the rare contemporary filmmaker who can produce original studio films with substantial hype and legitimate box office potential, with Universal giving Peele carte blanche after the roaring success of Get Out.
Being able to take in the new Peele movie at the Belcourt will be a summer must for local film fans. Plus, let’s be real — this way you likely won't have to deal with Mr. Annoying Moviegoer at your local AMC or Regal. Save that for Minions: The Rise of Gru and Thor: Love and Thunder.
The Belcourt will present preview screenings of Nope Thursday, July 21, and is now selling opening-week tickets at its website. Be sure to grab yours before they leave the planet.