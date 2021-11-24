’Tis the season for panicking over what gifts to give! Holiday shopping doesn’t have to mean a stressful sprint around town or settling for whatever mediocrity can be delivered in time. Nashville is booming with small businesses and artists who offer many gift-worthy goods. Here are 10 businesses and makers to start with, whether you want to spoil someone special or simply pass along a small but meaningful token of appreciation.
To Wear
Black Sheep Goods
Every piece of clothing Black Sheep Goods sells is one-of-a-kind and hand-dyed in a process called ice dying. Artist Ashley Owens pours liquid dye over clothing that’s covered with chunks of ice. As the ice melts, the dye swirls and drips into gorgeous and colorful designs reminiscent of tie-dye but with a more fluid, abstract watercolor look. Dresses, skirts, jumpsuits, sweatshirts, pants and more are available in sizes small to 3X, and a beautiful (and cozy AF) hooded sweatshirt goes for a very reasonable $40.
XPayne
Contemporary pop artist XPayne has a lot of merch for sale on his website — prints, originals and dozens of T-shirts decorated with his colorful, playful illustrations of Black athletes, artists and pop-culture icons. There’s Redd Foxx as Fred Sanford, Mary J. Blige, Shock G and Kobe Bryant designs, to name a few, all available for $30 to $40 each. There are even more options — framed prints, home decor and accessories — for sale via his Society6 page. I personally find the tote bag featuring Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air daydreaming about mashed potatoes to be especially delightful ($24.99).
Delight Eclectic
Delight Eclectic’s crystal jewelry designs are chic and simple, with just enough dazzle from rose-gold-filled chains and decorative gold wire-wrapping to really let stones like peridot, opal, green kyanite, strawberry quartz, smoky quartz, green tourmaline and amethyst shine. Necklaces cost between $40 and $80, depending on the size and type of stone. DM via Instagram to order.
To Eat
Butcher & Bee
902 Main St.
Everyone has at least one friend who is really into condiments. (In my circle it is me, I am that friend.) For us, you’ll find the perfect gift in Butcher & Bee’s fermented honey ($10.25) and smoked onion jam ($10). Both will elevate even the most basic meal, from a thrown-together cheese plate to a sandwich stacked with whatever happens to be in the fridge. They’d even be great for the friend who loves to eat good food but hates to cook.
Kernels Nashville Popcorn
2501B Gallatin Ave.
Is it really the holiday season if there isn’t a giant tin of popcorn somewhere in the house? Of course not. Kernels Nashville Popcorn tins come in three different sizes ($20-$60) and can be filled with one to three different flavors of the shop’s freshly popped popcorn. The menu includes caramel, cheddar, chocolate drizzle, Nashville hot, vanilla-cinnamon and more, and if you’re the kind of person who needs to try before you buy, just stop by the shop to sample more than a dozen different options.
Goo Goo Chocolate Co.
116 Third Ave. S.
The new Goo Goo Cluster shop on Third Avenue South opened just weeks ago after a lengthy renovation, and the new space makes it even easier for candy fans to design their very own premium Goo Goo Cluster ($12). Start by choosing a milk or dark chocolate shell and then fill it with your lucky giftee’s favorite ingredients — options include salted caramel, peanut butter, Nutella, potato chips, Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows, pecans, coconut, toffee, shortbread, white chocolate chips, rainbow sprinkles and more. Can’t make it to the shop? You can also order custom Goo Goos online for shipping.
For Music Lovers
National Museum of African American Music
510 Broadway
Even someone with a passing interest in music will find something to appreciate at the National Museum of African American Music. More than 56,000 square feet of exhibits, memorabilia and artifacts tell the history of everything from blues, jazz and gospel to rock, hip-hop and pop. Annual memberships start at $25 and include unlimited access to the museum, free admission to museum programming, and discounts at the gift shop and for premium ticket events.
n.b. goods
725 Porter Road
Just because the music lover in your life buys every record they want the moment it’s released doesn’t mean you can’t give them the gift of music. East Nashville’s n.b. goods has bold and beautiful handmade felt pennants ($20 and up), some of which feature popular song titles and lyrics. Jay-Z’s “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” Jason Isbell’s “Be Afraid” and Bruce Springsteen’s “My Love Will Not Let You Down” are all available, and n.b. goods can also make you a custom creation. For that Springsteen fanatic, don’t miss the shop’s “United States vs. Bruce Springsteen” trucker hat ($27). Eddie Vedder was seen wearing it in Asbury Park, N.J., in September!
For $20 or Less
The Golden Slipper
314 Madison St.
Germantown’s The Golden Slipper is a wonderland of eye-catching trinkets, many of which would be perfect for stocking stuffers, an office gift exchange or that new friend who’s still in the “Are we buying one another presents?” territory. Cute little vintage tins of fruit-flavored lip balm go for $6 a pop, while pretty bottles of cocktail syrups and bitters — in flavors like pineapple-lime, tomato-beet, and sassafras-and-sorghum — start at $7. Have an office gift exchange? Striking and classic cloth-wrapped weekly desk planners from Nashville’s own DesignWorks Ink go for $19. They also have a great selection of ornaments, including Post Malone’s head and a stick of butter.
Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. and Garden & Mercantile
Giving someone a plant as a gift is a risky move — not everyone has a green thumb or appreciates a present that comes with commitment. That said, cactuses are hard to kill, and the experts at Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. (2003 Old Hickory Blvd.) will help you find the right little plant to please just about anyone on your list. If your plant-crazy pal already has all the greenery they need, hop next door to Garden & Mercantile (2007 Old Hickory Blvd.) for gift-worthy accessories like a frog-shaped moisture meter that ribbits when the soil gets dry. Cute!
More Opportunities to Shop Local
The Golden Slipper’s Shop Small Holiday Market
Shop more than 30 vendors and then stick around for a neighborhood crawl through Germantown to visit nearby spots like Foiled & Fern, Tempered Fine Chocolate and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at 314 Madison St.
The Wicked Market
The Wicked Market is Nashville’s only pop-up shop that follows the lunar cycle, appearing during the night of each full moon. The last one of 2021 will be Dec. 8. Keep your eye on the website (thewickedmarket.com) for the location.
Porter Flea
The annual Porter Flea Holiday Market is back! There will be more than 200 vendors — see the full list at porterflea.com — as well as food trucks and music from WXNA Nashville DJs. Tickets to Friday’s Preview Market are $25; Saturday’s admission is free. 6-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave.