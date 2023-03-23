Asata-K.jpg

“I dress how I feel. It’s how I express myself.”  

TSU freshman Asata K, 19, at Capitol View Publix. March 1, 5:23 p.m.

“I just do my own thing. I’m my own little creation.”

Legal assistant Deborah McFall, 65, on Fourth Avenue North and Church Street. Feb. 16, 9:29 a.m.

“My style inspiration is comfort, with the varying seasons that you may get in Nashville in one week.”

Stratford High School principal and pastor Howard Jones, 60, at the Save John Lewis Way Youth Rally at the Davidson County Courthouse and City Hall. Feb. 18, 3:55 p.m.

“We met 23 years ago in middle school and started the WanderLust Girls blog in 2011. Our style philosophy? Make a statement — otherwise what’s the point?”

Wardrobe stylists/bloggers Emily Bache, 34, and Abigail Breslin, 34, at the Noelle Hotel “Independence Party” celebrating the hotel’s recent move to private ownership. March 9, 7:43 p.m.

“I’m on my way to an event. My style inspiration? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Oklahoma City Thunder. I think his style is different.”

TSU sophomore Jacob Walker, 20, at the Nashville Public Library downtown. Feb. 15, 1:28 p.m.

My style philosophy? Keep it comfy! Keep it loud!”

Artist Ellie Caudill, 32, at The Green Ray Books in East Nashville. March 5, 11:35 a.m.

“I always try to dress like the main character. Today is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Business manager Gracey Carroll, 22, on Fourth Avenue North on her way to work. March 6, 8:05 a.m.

“I’m from NYC, the Bronx, but I’m visiting Nashville to see Nashville Ballet’s Anthology. A friend contributed to the music. My style inspiration? Right now I’m inspired by Schiaparelli and pretty much anything Daniel Roseberry does.”

Florist and artist Tate Jorgensen, 38, at TPAC on Deaderick Street. Feb. 12, 1:45 p.m. 

“I thrifted this dress! These shoes are my dad’s. My style philosophy? I want to be the old crazy professor.”

Nashville Public Library circulation assistant Jewel Thompson, 25, at the Nashville Public Library downtown. March 10, 3:38 p.m.

“I just do my own thing. I used to wear a lot of wigs, but now I wear my own hair. I used to be ashamed of my hair, and now I embrace it and wear it big.”

Regal Cinemas employee Penda Fauchet, 20, on Church Street. Feb. 28, 1:22 p.m.

“I just want to reinvent myself every day. I feel like I never stick to one aesthetic. I always like to play around with color, shapes and how a garment makes me feel. One thing that’s been really important to me is connecting to my inner child when I get dressed. My style inspirations? I really love Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. They were important to my childhood. Also, Diane Keaton. A style icon!”

Photographer Hannah Lyvers, 28, at UAL on West End Avenue. Feb. 8, 12:12 p.m.

“It’s Nudie’s jacket that I ordered six or seven years ago. It was made by his granddaughter, who started the company back up again. It has the original Nudie’s topless cowgirl label, which they said was new old stock.”

Musician Rob McNurlin, 59.

“We’re all about vintage. We have a ’50s-rockabilly meets-’70s-hippie flair. Our country music duo name is The Heatherlys. Right now, we are filming for our first reality TV show. We don’t have a name for the show yet — we’re making an episode to pitch.”

Musician Lindsey Heatherly, 37, and musician Eric Heatherly, 53, with Rob McNurlin on 49th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue. Feb. 21, 10:41 a.m. 

“My jacket is by Clare V.! Lauren Hutton and Marlien Rentmeester are my go-tos for style inspiration.”

Podcast producer/interior and wardrobe stylist Kim Bolick Peterson, 47, at the preview event for Karen Elson and Emily Dorio’s See You Me at the Parthenon in Centennial Park. Feb. 23, 6:48 p.m.

“There are just pieces of things I like from all over. Minimal, loud, dressed-down but mixing low and high is my style philosophy.”

Digital strategist Matt Colella, 32, on Third Avenue North. Feb. 13, 10:07 a.m.

“I feel what I wear is mood-based. It’s an art expression every day. It’s the most freedom we have to express ourselves.”

Sound healer/holistic aesthetician Sarah Huffman, 36, viewing Jeffrey Gibson: The Body Electric at the Frist Art Museum. Feb. 26, 2:33 p.m. 

“I just have a lot of clothes and wear what I’m feeling that day.”

Nashville Public Library family literacy assistant Caroline Cronin, 26, on Seventh Avenue North. Feb. 27, 9:08 a.m.

