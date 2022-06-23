Pride has come to Nashville again. In this year’s Pride Issue, we consider what the LGBTQ community needs to thrive. We explore the creative ways queer Nashvillians and their allies are collaborating and rallying, from efforts to build an LGBTQ community center to education advocacy and elder support. We talk with the founder of the Nashville Queer History project, who is creating a digital archive to document LGBTQ life in Music City. Meanwhile, our resident historian uncovers the lives of two likely-lesbian policewomen who came to Nashville in 1921.

The two-day Nashville Pride Festival begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Nashville Pride Parade, kicking off from Broadway and Eighth Avenue South and continuing down Broadway to Second Avenue. The festival starts at 11 a.m. in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and picks up again Sunday at the same time. In addition to music — find our highlights here — scores of vendors will be on site, and you can peruse many of the city’s LGBTQ-friendly organizations. There’s plenty for kids to do as well, including drag story time with Veronika Electronika at 3:30 p.m. both days. Get the full schedule of events and other info at nashvillepride.org. And for more Pride Month-related events going down this week, check out our Critics’ Picks.

Pride Issue 2022: Come Together A new nonprofit seeks to build an LGBTQ community center

Pride Issue 2022: Tales From the Women’s Protective Bureau Two likely lesbian policewomen came to Nashville to keep an eye on the welfare of women and children in 1921

+6 Pride Issue 2022: Class Acts Nashville Pride’s musical offerings include Daisha McBride, Bully, Tanya Tucker and more

+7 Pride Issue 2022: Digital Underground A talk with Sarah Calise, founder of the Nashville Queer History project

Pride Issue 2022: Not Too Young to Talk About It Despite harmful legislation on the state level, many Nashville organizations support LGBTQ youth