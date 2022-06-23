In Tennessee and across the country, lawmakers have sought to introduce legislation banning LGBTQ-related instruction and conversations in schools and limiting trans student-athletes’ ability to participate in school sports. There’s no denying that these efforts are harmful to LGBTQ youth, but despite homophobic and transphobic legislation and the overwhelmingly conservative nature of Tennessee as a whole, there are many organizations in Nashville working to provide safe spaces, resources and support for LGBTQ youth.

Metro Nashville Public Schools, for example, has made clear its support for LGBTQ students and staff. The MNPS for All campaign is geared toward providing what it calls Safe and Supportive Environments for the district’s LGBTQ community. The district has expanded its Gender and Sexuality Alliance student clubs in middle and high schools, implemented staff training and provided gender support plan templates that schools can use to help properly identify students’ pronouns.

The MNPS board has also shown support for trans students by refusing to change its policy after the state banned trans student-athletes from competing on their own gender’s teams last year. This year’s legislative session produced a new, more specific law that withholds state funds from districts that don’t determine student athletes’ genders based on the student’s sex assigned at birth.

Additionally, the MNPS board unanimously passed a resolution “affirming the physical, mental, emotional support of all students, staff, parents and stakeholders regardless of gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.” The district’s website lists resources for LGBTQ students, such as PFLAG, the Trevor Project, the Trans Buddy program, Vanderbilt’s program for LGBTQ health and the Oasis Center’s Just Us program.

With Just Us, the Oasis Center — an organization that serves young people in crisis — specifically offers activities, meetings, resources and mental health support to LGBTQ youth across Tennessee, free of charge. Though young people can access Just Us resources virtually, Clark says some folks travel from across the state to visit the Oasis Center.

At the Oasis Center headquarters on Charlotte Avenue, the walls are lined with colorful art that celebrates Nashville’s LGBTQ community and leaders.

“We’re really lucky being in Nashville, which is kind of the blue blip in the red sea, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect,” says Just Us program manager Joseph Clark. “As soon as we cross out of Nashville, it’s a whole different story. We have a lot of young people who are homeschooled because their zoned schools are just not a safe space for them mentally, physically or emotionally.”

Clark also notes that, despite MNPS’ efforts to create welcoming environments, some of its LGBTQ students don’t feel safe there either. This anxiety can be compounded for young people who are members of other marginalized communities, and mistreatment can come from peers, parents, government leaders and the media that young people consume. A way to support LGBTQ youth and combat intolerance is through education.

“If you don’t have a space to be educated, to become aware, if you don’t have that visibility and that representation to know better, it’s very difficult to do better,” says Clark.

There are several organizations working to educate folks at all levels, from individuals to school districts, communities and legislators. In addition to the Oasis Center, these organizations include the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, the Tennessee Equality Project and more. But LGBTQ support doesn’t always have to be formalized education. Clark notes how, for example, the Belcourt Theatre engages with Just Us’ Students of Stonewall group to watch and discuss LGBTQ media. He also mentions engagement offered by the Nashville Zoo and the Frist Art Museum. Local businesses like coffee shops and breweries donate proceeds to Just Us during Pride Month, and individuals can support their work through donations as well.

“Having that visibility out in the community, too, I think is really impactful for people, especially young people to see — that they don’t just belong here at Oasis Center in our four walls, but they are welcome in a neighborhood in a community in social service spaces,” says Clark.

As for the homophobes and transphobes?

“I think the hate is always going to be louder than the love, the acceptance and the celebration,” says Clark. “We’re always going to see the not-so-great things more prolifically, more visibly and first, right? And we don’t always celebrate the small victories that are occurring every single day. There are a ton of things to celebrate.”