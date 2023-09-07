One of the great things about living in Nashville is that we have a robust community of writers and readers. And independent bookstores! Whether you’re a reader looking for author events or a writer looking for classes and community, Nashville has a lot to offer. On a budget? Many of these events are free.
Below is a sampling of events happening this fall. For a complete list of events, check the websites of Parnassus Books, The Bookshop, Novelette Booksellers, The Porch — and of course, the Southern Festival of Books.
Sunday, Sept. 10: Nashville Black Storytellers, virtual welcome meetup hosted by Tonya Abari via The Porch, 11 a.m. via Zoom
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Brianna Wiest, author of The Pivot Year, signing-line-only event, 4-7 p.m. at The Bookshop, 1043 West Eastland Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Lorrie Moore, author of I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home, 6:30 p.m. at Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike
Thursday, Sept. 14: Lauren Groff, author of The Vaster Wilds, in conversation with Lindsay Lynch, 6:30 p.m. at Parnassus Books
Saturday, Sept. 16: Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr., author of Gay Poems for Red States, in conversation with Mercy Bell, 5 p.m. at The Bookshop
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Jennifer Chesak, author of The Psilocybin Handbook for Women, in conversation with Susannah Felts for The Porch’s Birthing the Book series, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom
Thursday, Sept. 21: Emily Habeck, author of Shark Heart, in conversation with Bookshop bookseller Rachel, 6:30 p.m. at The Bookshop
Sunday, Sept. 24: Nashville AAPI Writers Meetup, moderated by Yurina Yoshikawa and Tomiko Peirano via The Porch, 2 p.m. at The Porch, 2811 Dogwood Place
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Rea Frey, author of The Other Year, 7 p.m. at Novelette Booksellers, 1101 Chapel Ave., Suite 108
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Mona Awad, author of Rouge, in conversation with Aly Plasterer, 6:30 p.m. at Parnassus Books
Wednesday, Oct. 4: C Pam Zhang, author of Land of Milk and Honey, in conversation with Steve Haruch, 6:30 p.m. at Parnassus Books
Monday, Oct. 9: Kosoko Jackson, author of The Forest Demands Its Due, in conversation with Hannah Whitten, 7 p.m. at Novelette Booksellers
Thursday, Oct. 12: Janaka Bowman Lewis, author of Light and Legacies: Stories of Black Girlhood and Liberation, in conversation with Tonya Abari for The Porch’s Birthing the Book series, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom
Sunday Oct. 15: Queer Writers Meetup, hosted by Eliana Ramage, 2 p.m. at The Porch
Oct. 15-22: The Southern Festival of Books at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, the Tennessee State Museum and various other locations. Visit sofestofbooks.org for details.
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Nick Cave, author of Faith, Hope, and Carnage, signing-line-only event, noon at Parnassus Books
Thursday, Oct. 19: SWING magazine launch, featuring readings from local contributors and a musical performance from Paul Burch, 5:30 p.m. at Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 19: John Scalzi, author of Starter Villain, as part of the 35th annual Southern Festival of Books, 6:30 p.m. at Parnassus Books
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Margaret Renkl, author of The Comfort of Crows, with Billy Renkl and Ann Patchett, 6:30 p.m. at Harpeth Hall School’s Frances Bond Davis Theatre, 3801 Hobbs Road
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Meredith Lyons, author of Ghost Tamer, 7 p.m. at Novelette Booksellers
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Literary Trivia With The Bookshop, a collaboration with The Porch, 6:30 p.m. at East Nashville Beer Works, 320 E. Trinity Lane
Thursday, Oct. 26: Stephanie Garber, author of A Curse for True Love (Once Upon a Broken Heart #3), in conversation with Jeff Zentner, 6:30 p.m. at Parnassus Books
Friday, Nov. 3: Let’s Make Friends!, a panel on networking as a writer, hosted by Lisa Bubert, Jennifer Chesak and Ciona Rouse, 5:30 p.m. at The Porch
Wednesday, Nov. 8: The Porch Presents Mirror House, with a special focus on Kurdish artists and a screening of a short film by Beizar Aradini, 7 p.m. at Tempo Nashville, 2179 Nolensville Pike
Wednesday, Nov. 8: Erin Hoover, Ciona Rouse and Cara Dees, poetry reading, 6 p.m. at The Bookshop
Thursday, Nov. 9: Mercury Stardust, author of Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair, hosted by Novelette Booksellers, 10 a.m. at the Nashville Public Library, 615 Church St.
Thursday, Nov. 9: Minda Honey, author of The Heartbreak Years: A Memoir (October 2023) in conversation with Destiny O. Birdsong for The Porch’s Birthing the Book series, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom
Nov. 9-12: Rivendell fall retreat via The Porch, at Rivendell Spiritual Center, on top of the Cumberland Plateau in Sewanee, Tenn.
