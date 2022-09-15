The temperature is dropping. The leaves are falling. Spirit Halloween stores have sprung back to life all across the land, and the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air.

For our annual Fall Guide, we at the Scene have gathered details on some of most promising visual arts, performing arts, books, music, food, film and community events set to take place this season — not to mention some Bell Witch-related spooky-season happenings up in Adams, Tenn. Dive in, and keep an eye on event websites as the season progresses. Schedules for events listed in this issue are subject to change.

Fall Guide 2022: Books

The Southern Festival of Books and a veritable smorgasbord of author events will stock your to-be-read stack sky-high this season

