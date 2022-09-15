The temperature is dropping. The leaves are falling. Spirit Halloween stores have sprung back to life all across the land, and the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air.
For our annual Fall Guide, we at the Scene have gathered details on some of most promising visual arts, performing arts, books, music, food, film and community events set to take place this season — not to mention some Bell Witch-related spooky-season happenings up in Adams, Tenn. Dive in, and keep an eye on event websites as the season progresses. Schedules for events listed in this issue are subject to change.
The monthlong Bell Witch Fall Festival returns to Adams as the haunting season arrives
A roundup of this season’s coming food, vendor and cultural fairs, markets and festivals
From Lizzo to Jason Isbell and beyond, the fall concert calendar is overflowing
Nashville Story Garden presents the U.S. premiere of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin
The Southern Festival of Books and a veritable smorgasbord of author events will stock your to-be-read stack sky-high this season
The Nashville Film Festival, International Black Film Festival and a slew of great Belcourt screenings are on deck this season
Nashville’s art museums and university galleries are filled with impressive, ambitious shows this season
Nashville’s autumn art calendar features gallery happenings across the city