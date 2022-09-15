Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner

Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd.

Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave.

Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Riverside Revival, 1600 Riverside Drive

Sept. 18 & Oct. 16: Jazz on the Cumberland, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nashville Cumberland Park, 592 S. First St.

Sept. 24: Tennessee Honey Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Nashville Whiskey Festival, Omni Hotel Nashville, 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S.

Oct. 4: Taste of West Nashville, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fat Bottom Brewing Co., 800 44th Ave. N.

Oct. 6-9: Nashville Oktoberfest, Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway

Oct. 6: Whiskey, Wine and Cider Festival, 5:30-9 p.m. at The Bedford Nashville Event Venue, 4319 Sidco Drive

Oct. 7: Nashville Black Market’s First Friday Market, 6-10 p.m. at the Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

Oct. 7-9: Fall Tennessee Craft Fair, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave.

Oct. 8: Touch of Brews, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Sevier Park, 3021 Lealand Lane

Oct. 14-30: Boo at the Zoo, 5-9 p.m. at the Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike

Oct. 15: Josh Black’s Good Vibez Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Buchanan Street

Oct. 15: Nashville Scene’s Best of Nashville Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Walk of Fame Park, 121 Fourth Ave. S.

Oct. 15: Nashville Dog Day Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave.

Oct. 15: Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival, noon-5 p.m. at Two Rivers Mansion, 3130 McGavock Pike

Oct.15: Nashville Light the Nations, 2-10 p.m. at 51st Ave. N.

Oct. 15, 22 & 29: 12South Jamboree, Sevier Park, 3021 Lealand Lane

Oct. 21-23: Nashville Greek Festival, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike, South Nashville

Oct. 29: Pumpkin Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Downtown Franklin, Main St.

Nov. 3: Harvest Table: A Farm to Table Experience, 6 p.m. at The Bridge Building Event Space, 2 Victory Ave.

Nov. 4: Yazoo Comedy Hour, 8 p.m. at Yazoo Brewing Co., 900 River Bluff Drive

Nov. 5: Wine Down Main Street, 7-10 p.m. at Downtown Franklin Association, 207 E. Main St., Franklin

Nov. 5-6: Crafty Bastards Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd.

Nov. 11-13: Christmas Village, The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave.