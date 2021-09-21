Longtime fans of Nashville comedy — and, let’s say, the variety arts — may recall The Ben & Morey Show. The weekly talk and variety show, which used the late-night talk-show format as its inspiration, was hosted by locals Ben Oddo and Morey Hill and took place at both Third Coast Comedy Club and the Centennial Park Black Box Theatre, though it wasn’t televised. (You may also recognize Oddo’s name because of his occasional Scene series Conventional Wisdom, in which he covers the weird world of trade conventions.)
The Ben & Morey Show is no longer with us, but this week, the duo is bringing it back for “one last hurrah” to benefit local comedy club Third Coast. The Ben & Morey Show: A Benefit for Third Coast will take place Sept. 22 and 23 at Third Coast, and guests will include former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp CEO Butch “Room Nights” Spyridon, Tennessee Titans sideline reporter Amie Wells and color commentator Dave McGinnis, and Opera on Tap. Attendees can expect interviews, bits and various comedic hijinks. The uninitiated can check out some B&M clips here.
Both shows start at 8 p.m., and tickets are available for $20 a pop via this link. Third Coast requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, so be sure to bring one of those.