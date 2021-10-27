Comedian, musician, host of Chris Crofton's Advice King Podcast and former Nashvillian Chris Crofton asked the Scene for an advice column, so we gave him one. Crowning himself the “Advice King,” Crofton will share his hard-won wisdom with whosoever seeks it. Follow Crofton on Facebook and Twitter, and to submit a question for the Advice King, email bestofbread[at]gmail[dot]com or editor[at]nashvillescene[dot]com.
Dear Advice King,
The Daily Wire just held an event at the Ryman Auditorium! Why? Were the people who book the Ryman unaware of what the The Daily Wire stands for? I consider them to be a white supremacist organization. I have always thought of the Ryman as the unofficial heart of Nashville. It’s called The Mother Church. Is the heart of Nashville full of hate? What should I do?
—Outraged in Brentwood
Thank you for the question! You already did something! I don’t think most people in Nashville are aware that this happened. I also don’t think most people anywhere are aware of how extreme The Daily Wire is.
The Daily Wire is a website and media organization founded in 2015 by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing.
Ben Shapiro tweeted this in 2011: “The Jewish people has always been plagued by Bad Jews [capitalization his], who undermine it from within. In America, those Bad Jews [again, capitalization by Shapiro] largely vote Democrat.” Nice, right? Ben Shapiro’s podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, is ranked No. 19 in the U.S. on Spotify this week. The New York Times flagship podcast The Daily is ranked No. 15. Ben Shapiro is not a “fringe” personality. But as that tweet clearly demonstrates, he is dangerous. Here’s one of Ben’s tweets from 2010: “Israelis like to build. Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage. This is not a difficult issue. #settlementsrock.” This one is from 2016: “Trayvon Martin would have turned 21 today if he hadn't taken a man's head and beaten it on the pavement before being shot.”
The Daily Wire event in question occurred in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 12. It’s on YouTube under the title The Daily Wire Backstage: Live at the Ryman. In addition to Ben Shapiro, Michael Knowles was also onstage. Media Matters recorded him saying this in 2019: “You will see illegal aliens waving the Mexican flag. If you want to live under the Mexican flag, go back to Mexico.”
Matt Walsh was on the Ryman's stage too. In 2019, he tweeted this: “If a 12 year old is raped by her father and the father takes her to get an abortion, the evidence of the crime will be destroyed and he will go on molesting his victim for years. If however the child is born, his crime will be discovered and she will be rescued from the abuse.”
Candace Owens was there. She tweets stuff like this: “Black Lives Matter is an organization of white men, using the faces of dead black people, to raise millions of dollars toward electing white Democrats into positions of power. It is the most flagrantly racist organization in America.”
Andrew Klavan was there. Media Matters recorded him saying this about busing: “Now let me ask you this, busing these people in from bad neighborhoods. … Isn’t there a difference between standing up for integration, standing up for the right of black people to move into a community once they can afford it, once they’ve worked their way up the ladder. ... Isn’t there some difference between that and a busload of kids who haven’t been brought up the way your kids have been brought up.” You can hear the whole horrible thing here.
Oh yeah, there was one other notable thing on the Ryman Auditorium stage on Oct. 12: a giant statue of Elizabeth Warren dressed as a Native American, holding cigars.
“Outraged in Brentwood,” here’s what you (and me, and everyone) should do: Shine a bright light on this garbage.