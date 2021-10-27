This week WKRN’s award-winning sports reporter Kayla Anderson joins IAYF co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to discuss the Preds' season so far. Does Filip Forsberg have a future with the franchise? How could the team better utilize their younger players? Is this strong performance from the team’s top players a sign of what’s to come or a flash in the pan?
Also discussed: Connor Ingram’s NHL debut and the funny story behind how Anderson won her Emmy.
