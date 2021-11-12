Alex Daugherty of A to Z Sports Nashville joins hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to discuss one big question on many Preds’ fans minds: Has Filip Forsberg run his course in Nashville? 

On the Nashville Post this week Gallagher points out: “After playing in every game during his first three full seasons with the Predators, Forsberg has had trouble staying healthy ever since. He has missed a combined 56 games over the last four seasons, and he's been shelved for at least 15 games or more in three of the last four years.”

Also discussed: Tanner Jeannot is surprising a lot of people, but what other rookies are worth another look?

Plus: Dante Fabbro’s hair! The power play’s success! And Daugherty has some good advice for anyone wanting to get their start in sports journalism. 

