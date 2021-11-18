This week, Jeremy K. Gover — Nashville correspondent for AP radio — stops by the It’s All Your Fault studios to join hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to discuss some of the Nashville Predators’ more impressive improvements so far. The power play is working, there’s production from the top line, and some of the rookies are thriving. Does this early (and, frankly, surprising) success have any bearing on moves David Poile might be considering before the trade deadline? Especially in regards to one Mr. Filip Forsberg?
Also discussed: The team has a wealth of goaltenders — how will it all play out over the next few seasons?
Plus: Do we all owe Matt Duchene an apology?
