Once again, AP radio’s Nashville correspondent Jeremy K. Gover joins It's All Your Fault hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling. Some questions they ponder:
There’s been a lot of talk about what David Poile should do in regard to Filip Forsberg, but what does Forsberg want?
Several players are currently on a points-per-game streak — can they hold on to it into the new year?
Gover is going to cover Super Bowl LVI in February — what does it take to cover big, emotional sporting events like that from the locker room?
