State Rep. Glen Casada, who represents eastern Williamson County, announced on Wednesday that he would not seek reelection in 2022, marking the end of his almost 20-year career in the state legislature.
“This decision comes after much prayer and thought,” Casada says in a statement. “I am blessed and grateful to have served Williamson County and to have achieved many goals for my constituents, but it is time for a new chapter of public service.”
Casada has represented House District 63 in the state legislature since 2002, and briefly served as the Tennessee House Speaker from January to August 2019 before stepping down amid scandal involving leaked explicit text messages.
Casada was a key sponsor of the 2014 Tennessee constitutional amendment that banned state income tax, and was praised by state Rep. Sam Whitson for his support of the Katie Beckett Program, which helps fund medical treatments for youth with disabilities.
“I strongly feel that Katie Beckett will be Glen’s legacy,” Whitson says. “This law would not have been possible without his support and leadership.”
State Rep. Brandon Ogles, who also represents Williamson County, also laid praise onto the departing state representative, calling him a "strong conservative voice [that] will be greatly missed."
State Sen. Jack Johnson called Casada "a great friend" and "a tremendous asset to our community."
"I am grateful for his conservative leadership and service to Williamson County and Tennessee," Johnson continued.
Earlier this year, Casada's house was searched by federal agents following media reports that the FBI was investigating the passage of Gov. Bill Lee's education savings account plan when Casada was House speaker.
Casada's term will end in November 2022. When asked what was next in store for him, Casada tells our sister publication the Williamson Home Page he is "not prepared to discuss [his] next move."
This story originally ran via our sister publication, the Williamson Home Page.