Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- A quick chat with Mattias Ekholm
- Is this team faster? More dynamic?
- Ekholm playing with Ryan McDonagh
- What we learned from the preseason games?
- The second line appears to be set
- The development of Askarov
- Coach/GM/CEO/Owner Pekka Rinne
- Backup goalie position battle
- Fourth-line position battle
